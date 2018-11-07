Overview

Dr. Milind Panse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center and Menifee Global Medical Center.



Dr. Panse works at Orthopedics Unlimited Med Grp in Hemet, CA with other offices in Menifee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.