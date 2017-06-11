See All Hematologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Milind Javle, MD

Hematology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Milind Javle, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Javle works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 11, 2017
    The world authority on cholangiocarcinoma as well as the head of the international cholangiocarcinoma research network. He is also former head of the medical advisory board to the cholangiocarcinoma foundation. He has the most amazing bedside manners ever. I am a physician for a large hospital in Birmingham Alabama
    Birmingham AL — Jun 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Milind Javle, MD

    Hematology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1831196252
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milind Javle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Javle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Javle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Javle works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Javle’s profile.

    Dr. Javle has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Javle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

