Dr. Milica Stefanovic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Belgrade, Yugoslavia.



Dr. Stefanovic works at C R Dixon Counseling Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.