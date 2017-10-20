See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Milica Stefanovic, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Milica Stefanovic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Belgrade, Yugoslavia.

Dr. Stefanovic works at C R Dixon Counseling Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    C R Dixon Counseling Inc
    4443 Ambrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 644-1998
  2. 2
    Ambrose Hills Wellness PC
    4448 AMBROSE AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 644-1998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Perinatal Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Milica Stefanovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Serbian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912936824
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Belgrade, Yugoslavia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milica Stefanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stefanovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stefanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stefanovic works at C R Dixon Counseling Inc in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stefanovic’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefanovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

