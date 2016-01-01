Dr. Miles Singer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miles Singer, DO
Overview
Dr. Miles Singer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Locations
St Mary Mercy Hospital36475 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 743-4540
Miles L. Singer DO Pllc2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2100, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 926-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miles Singer, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1811023831
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
