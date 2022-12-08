Overview

Dr. Miles Murphy, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Wales, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at The Institute for Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery in North Wales, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

