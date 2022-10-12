Overview

Dr. Miles Merwin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Merwin works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Irvine in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.