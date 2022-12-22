Overview

Dr. Miles Medrano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University



Dr. Medrano works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Wellington, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.