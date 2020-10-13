Overview

Dr. Miles Mason III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Mason III works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.