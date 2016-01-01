Dr. Mahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles Mahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Miles Mahan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Miles Mahan MD PA20031 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 200, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 812-4447
Martin Army Community Hospital6600 Van Aalst Blvd Bldg 9250, Fort Benning, GA 31905 Directions (762) 408-2604
MHMG Kingwood Town Center2855 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 101, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (832) 658-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miles Mahan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
Dr. Mahan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahan works at
Dr. Mahan has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.