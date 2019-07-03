Dr. Miles Hassell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miles Hassell, MD
Overview
Dr. Miles Hassell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Hassell works at
Locations
Miles Hassell MD - Lab9155 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 291-1777
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone from the front office staff to the nurse and Dr. Miles were very friendly, welcoming and attentive. It is unusual to experience this at a doctors office. They are very thoughtful in their approach which was most appreciated.
About Dr. Miles Hassell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1558496273
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassell works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.