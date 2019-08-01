See All Otolaryngologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Miles Fine, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Miles Fine, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Fine works at MILES B FINE, D.O. in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miles B Fine, D.o.
    1321 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89146 (702) 880-1212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 01, 2019
    Best ear, nose, and throat doctor in all of Las Vegas. He removed dysfiguring (literally pushing out and changing the shape of her nose) nasal polyps on my mom and straightened her nose as well. He was very thorough before surgery with bloodwork and explanations prior to surgery, office and patient contact rooms were super clean (unlike most doctors' offices in this city and surrounding areas), he performed a flawless surgery restoring her sense of taste and smell to boot as a pleasant side effect (she hadn't been able to taste and smell all my life—pushing 42 years), he was caring and compassionate after the surgery and wanted to make sure follow up was just as flawless. He really takes pride in his work and cares and it shows!
    Heather Delbert — Aug 01, 2019
    About Dr. Miles Fine, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598762759
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fine accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

