Dr. Miles Day, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miles Day, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Day works at
Locations
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Day and staff very attentive to my questions Always answered any questions I have had. Was not willing to give up until he found a solution to my pain. Always very nice and explains options on what he thought was going to work best to help me. Very nice.
About Dr. Miles Day, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1891757654
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Day has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.