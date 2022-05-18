Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles Cunningham, MD
Dr. Miles Cunningham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Mclean Hospital115 Mill St, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 855-2051Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Square Psychiatry LLC124 Watertown St Ste 2D, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 916-5069
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Miles Cunningham is incredible. Not only has he taken great care of my health, but also he is Knowledgeable, sensitive, informative... I immediately felt comfortable, at ease, & very confident in my receiving expert medical care. It's rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches & takes the time to listen & care for his patients concerns. I always walked away very pleased & impressed with the overall experience, I will never find another doctor that could ever replace just the kind of person he is. I wish him the bestest of the best life has to offer him because he deserves it & he will be very much missed. HIGHLY recommend.
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cunningham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
