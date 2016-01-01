Dr. Miles Andrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miles Andrew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miles Andrew, MD is a dermatologist in Mishawaka, IN. Dr. Andrew completed a residency at Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program. He currently practices at Saint Joseph Health System and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
St. Joseph Physician Network Dermatology611 E Douglas Rd Ste 310, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-7650
South Bend Clinic211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9231Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Miles Andrew, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Brigham Young University, Provo Ut
Admitting Hospitals
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrew has seen patients for Warts, Birthmark and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andrew speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrew.
