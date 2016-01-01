See All Dermatologists in Mishawaka, IN
Dr. Miles Andrew, MD

Dermatology
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miles Andrew, MD is a dermatologist in Mishawaka, IN. Dr. Andrew completed a residency at Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program. He currently practices at Saint Joseph Health System and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph Physician Network Dermatology
    611 E Douglas Rd Ste 310, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 335-7650
  2. 2
    South Bend Clinic
    211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 237-9231
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Birthmark
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
Birthmark
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • MultiPlan
  • Sagamore Health Network

About Dr. Miles Andrew, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 31 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1689692188
Education & Certifications

  • Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program
  • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
  • Brigham Young University, Provo Ut
Admitting Hospitals
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Miles Andrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Andrew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Andrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Andrew has seen patients for Warts, Birthmark and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrew.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

