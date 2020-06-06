Overview

Dr. Milenko Lazarevic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Lazarevic works at Milenko Lazarevic Internal Medicine in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.