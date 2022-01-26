See All Dermatologists in Salinas, CA
Dr. Milene Crispin, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Milene Crispin, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Crispin works at Central Coast Dermatology, Inc. in Salinas, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyshydrotic Eczema , Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Salinas Valley Imaging Center
    559 Abbott St, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 757-1007
  2. 2
    Laser & Skin Surgery Center
    3835 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 456-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoothbeam® Diode Laser Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 26, 2022
    Reading the reviews I agree the front desk staff has room for approvement, but Dr Crispin and her staff are amazing. I needed surgery for cancer on my nose Nov 2021 and was terrified. Not only did she put me at ease immediately and helped to calm my fears, but she is so proficient and skilled at both the surgery and the aftercare. It's been 2 months and I can barely see the scar and it's healing perfectly! She is not only kind and caring, but very competent and a master at surgery.
    karen — Jan 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Milene Crispin, MD
    About Dr. Milene Crispin, MD

    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811253040
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milene Crispin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crispin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crispin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crispin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crispin has seen patients for Dyshydrotic Eczema , Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crispin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Crispin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crispin.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.