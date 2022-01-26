Dr. Milene Crispin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crispin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milene Crispin, MD
Overview
Dr. Milene Crispin, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Crispin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Salinas Valley Imaging Center559 Abbott St, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 757-1007
-
2
Laser & Skin Surgery Center3835 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 456-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crispin?
Reading the reviews I agree the front desk staff has room for approvement, but Dr Crispin and her staff are amazing. I needed surgery for cancer on my nose Nov 2021 and was terrified. Not only did she put me at ease immediately and helped to calm my fears, but she is so proficient and skilled at both the surgery and the aftercare. It's been 2 months and I can barely see the scar and it's healing perfectly! She is not only kind and caring, but very competent and a master at surgery.
About Dr. Milene Crispin, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1811253040
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crispin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crispin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crispin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crispin works at
Dr. Crispin has seen patients for Dyshydrotic Eczema , Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crispin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Crispin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crispin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crispin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crispin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.