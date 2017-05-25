Overview

Dr. Milena Lombardi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Lombardi works at New Horizon Family Health Svs in Greenville, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC and Mauldin, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.