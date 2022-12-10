Dr. Milena Jani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milena Jani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Milena Jani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jani works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
2
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Fremont230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jani?
Excellent
About Dr. Milena Jani, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1447411004
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jani works at
Dr. Jani has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Jani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.