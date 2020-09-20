Dr. Milena Elimelakh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elimelakh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milena Elimelakh, MD
Dr. Milena Elimelakh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank, Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
M Health Maple Grove14500 99th Ave N Lowr Level, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 898-1600
Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories Inc424 Harvard St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (507) 313-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. E took great care of me through my journey with breast cancer. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Milena Elimelakh, MD
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Fairview University Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- New York University
