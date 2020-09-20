Overview

Dr. Milena Elimelakh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank, Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Elimelakh works at M Health Maple Grove in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.