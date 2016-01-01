Dr. Milena Brezo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brezo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milena Brezo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Milena Brezo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Brezo works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental3320 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 Directions (844) 225-6038
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brezo?
About Dr. Milena Brezo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1639643539
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brezo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brezo works at
Dr. Brezo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brezo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brezo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brezo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.