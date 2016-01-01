Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Locations
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gilbert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Dr. Gilbert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.