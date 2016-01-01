See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Summerville, SC
Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Gilbert works at MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville in Summerville, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville
    4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gilbert?

    Photo: Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gilbert to family and friends

    Dr. Gilbert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gilbert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD.

    About Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1932336237
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mileka Gilbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilbert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.