Dr. Mildred Silva, MD
Dr. Mildred Silva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Cima11616 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 205, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 273-7399Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Chiropractic & Acupuncture206 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 601-2189
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Silva did great I was scared of needles and she made it real easy very nice and helpfull
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University District Hospital
- San Juan City Hospital
- Puerto Rico Med Ctr
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.