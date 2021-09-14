See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Flowood, MS
Dr. Mildred Ridgway, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mildred Ridgway, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals

Dr. Ridgway works at University Physicians Women's Specialty Care in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2925 LAYFAIR DR, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 925-2243

  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Oophorectomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Oophorectomy

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 14, 2021
    Dr Ridgeway and her team is amazing! They have taken good care of me though my terrifying experience and so on! If you looking for the best doctor for you or your love ones care. Dr Ridgeway is the one.
    L. Boyd — Sep 14, 2021
    About Dr. Mildred Ridgway, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • Duke University Hospital
    Dr. Mildred Ridgway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridgway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ridgway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ridgway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ridgway works at University Physicians Women's Specialty Care in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Ridgway’s profile.

    Dr. Ridgway has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridgway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridgway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridgway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridgway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridgway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

