Dr. Mildred Ridgway, MD
Overview
Dr. Mildred Ridgway, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals
Dr. Ridgway works at
Locations
Limited To Official Government Duties On2925 LAYFAIR DR, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 925-2243
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ridgeway and her team is amazing! They have taken good care of me though my terrifying experience and so on! If you looking for the best doctor for you or your love ones care. Dr Ridgeway is the one.
About Dr. Mildred Ridgway, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134111867
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Duke University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridgway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridgway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridgway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridgway works at
Dr. Ridgway has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridgway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridgway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridgway.
