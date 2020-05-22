Dr. Mildred Olivier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mildred Olivier, MD
Overview
Dr. Mildred Olivier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
Midwest Glaucoma Center1555 Barrington Rd Ste 110, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 882-5848
Mercy Hospital Eye Center2525 S Michigan Ave Fl 8, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 567-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My mother is a senior citizen and has been seeing Dr. Olivier for a number of years. She has an extremely severe case of glaucoma which has resulted in vision loss. In understanding the severity of this disease, I know that Dr. Olivier is consistent in her approach when treating my mother. She is dedicated to her in a way that supersedes that of merely a doctor and a patient. Dr. Olivier sees my mother as a human being. That is extremely important in caring for people with glaucoma. No situation is the same; it is not formulaic. It is extremely important to been seen as a person and not just another insurance claim. She has gone above and beyond leaving me and my mom very grateful. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Mildred Olivier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Creole and French
- 1063508190
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institute Wayne State University
- Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
- Loyola University
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Olivier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivier accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olivier has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olivier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olivier speaks Creole and French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.