Dr. Mildred McAfee, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (16)
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mildred McAfee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. McAfee works at Dallas Diagnostic Assoctn Plano in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DDA Plano
    4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Osteopenia
Chest Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Osteopenia
Chest Pain

Thyroid Goiter
Osteopenia
Chest Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asthma in Adults
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diagnostic Imaging
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
High Cholesterol
High Fever
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Incontinence
Insomnia
Interstitial Nephritis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mal De Debarquement Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Metabolic Rate Testing
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Nipple Conditions
Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer, Familial
Nutritional Counseling
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Oculo-Cerebro-Acral, (Roberts-Like) Ectrodactyly
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thalassemia
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Jul 20, 2022
    truly miss her in Houston, very thorough and professional office staff was awesome at MCH
    N.K. HENTON — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Mildred McAfee, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417994823
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • University Of Texas Austin
