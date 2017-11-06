See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Mildred Kawachi, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mildred Kawachi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Kawachi works at MICHIYO KAWACHI, MD in Berkeley, CA with other offices in Emeryville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bernard D Wiegand MD
    2006 Dwight Way Ste 107, Berkeley, CA 94704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 540-8777
  2. 2
    Louise E Nurre DO
    5915 Hollis St Ste B, Emeryville, CA 94608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 286-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 06, 2017
    Dr. Kawachi is the best! We've been her patients for over thirty years and think she's wonderful, responsive and knows what's wrong with us and how to treat it.
    Valley Springs, CA — Nov 06, 2017
    About Dr. Mildred Kawachi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427103035
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
