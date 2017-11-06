Dr. Kawachi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mildred Kawachi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mildred Kawachi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Kawachi works at
Locations
-
1
Bernard D Wiegand MD2006 Dwight Way Ste 107, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 540-8777
-
2
Louise E Nurre DO5915 Hollis St Ste B, Emeryville, CA 94608 Directions (510) 286-8160
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kawachi is the best! We've been her patients for over thirty years and think she's wonderful, responsive and knows what's wrong with us and how to treat it.
About Dr. Mildred Kawachi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1427103035
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawachi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kawachi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kawachi works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawachi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawachi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawachi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawachi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.