Overview
Dr. Mildred Andrews-Vallance, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Conejo Children's Medical Group558 N Ventu Park Rd Ste D, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Directions (805) 365-4229Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All the doctors at Conejo Children’s Medical Group are great, but Dr Vallance is by far our favorite. We’ve been going to see her for five years now and we absolutely love her. My kids even miss her when we go a while between visits. She’s very thorough and takes her time with us. The office staff is great too. They always get us in the same day I call for sick visits and they’re open Saturdays as well. I also like how they have separate waiting rooms for sick and healthy children.
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
