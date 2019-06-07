Dr. Milan Stevanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milan Stevanovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Milan Stevanovic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Locations
USC Orthopedic Surgery Assocs1520 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5860Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
USC Institute of Urology1516 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
Children's Hospital Los Angeles4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 361-2142Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stevanovic is an efficient and highly experienced orthopedic surgeon. He did a great job on my hand :)
About Dr. Milan Stevanovic, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225040421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevanovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevanovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevanovic has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevanovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stevanovic speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevanovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.