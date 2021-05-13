Overview

Dr. Milan Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Fort Wayne Retina PC in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinitis, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.