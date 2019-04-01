Dr. Milan Sanghavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanghavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milan Sanghavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Milan Sanghavi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Mid-atlantic Internal Medicine LLC1406B Crain Hwy S Ste 304, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 590-4616
Mid Atlantic Neurology Cons8021 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 590-4616
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He is an awesome doctor. He cares for my mom and I’m happy with her care. He listens and is very compassionate
About Dr. Milan Sanghavi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Sanghavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanghavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanghavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanghavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanghavi.
