Overview

Dr. Milan Rawal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rawal works at Isaac Eisenstein MD Inc in Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.