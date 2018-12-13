Overview

Dr. Milan Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Harrington Cancer Center in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.