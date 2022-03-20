Overview

Dr. Milan Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Patel works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.