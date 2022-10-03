See All Dermatologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Milan Lombardi, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Milan Lombardi, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ.

Dr. Lombardi works at Tampa Palms Dermatology in Tampa, FL with other offices in Bayonet Point, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Naples Center for Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
    15310 Amberly Dr Ste 150, Tampa, FL 33647
    Lombardi Institute of Dermatology
    611 W Bay St Ste 1E, Tampa, FL 33606
    New Image Dermatology
    7509 State Road 52 Ste 150, Bayonet Point, FL 34667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Birthmark
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 03, 2022
    Dr. Lombardi successfully removed two carcinomas on my face with Mohs surgery. He was extremely knowledgeable and addressed all my questions and concerns with utmost patience. Most of all he instilled me with confidence and optimism throughout the process. I recommend him wholeheartedly.
    Scott L. — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Milan Lombardi, MD

    Cosmetic Dermatology
    14 years of experience
    English
    1003083247
    Education & Certifications

    Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Lenox Hill Hosp
    J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Vassar College
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milan Lombardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Lombardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lombardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Lombardi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardi on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

