Dr. Milan Lombardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milan Lombardi, MD
Overview
Dr. Milan Lombardi, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ.
Dr. Lombardi works at
Locations
-
1
Naples Center for Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery15310 Amberly Dr Ste 150, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 978-8888
-
2
Lombardi Institute of Dermatology611 W Bay St Ste 1E, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 642-3164
-
3
New Image Dermatology7509 State Road 52 Ste 150, Bayonet Point, FL 34667 Directions (727) 863-8884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lombardi?
Dr. Lombardi successfully removed two carcinomas on my face with Mohs surgery. He was extremely knowledgeable and addressed all my questions and concerns with utmost patience. Most of all he instilled me with confidence and optimism throughout the process. I recommend him wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Milan Lombardi, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1003083247
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Lenox Hill Hosp
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Vassar College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardi works at
Dr. Lombardi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Birthmark, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.