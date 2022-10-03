Overview

Dr. Milan Lombardi, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ.



Dr. Lombardi works at Tampa Palms Dermatology in Tampa, FL with other offices in Bayonet Point, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.