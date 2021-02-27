Dr. Dodig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milan Dodig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Milan Dodig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Clinic & Endoscopy1622 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 399-7215
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Dr. Dodig has been treating me for hepatitis c, liver cirrohsis, and intestinal lroblems. I have been going there for a few years now. He is a very positive person who focuses on having an upbeat outlook on healthy living and your prognosis. He will tell you exactly what is going on, and the steps needed to gain the best quality of life dealing with your disorder. You have to be willing to put in the work and change your lifestyle though. A doctor isnt a quuck miracle fix. Have faith, and do the best that you can to maintain healthy living, life is short enough without helping it along!
- 33 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Dodig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodig has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dodig speaks Croatian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.