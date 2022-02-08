Overview

Dr. Milankumar Chakrabarty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Chakrabarty works at Gi Excellence Inc. in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.