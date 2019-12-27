Dr. Milan Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milan Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Milan Amin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Otolaryngology Associates - Rhinology222 E 41st St Fl 8, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 754-1207
Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue462 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 754-1207
Joseph B. Jacobs M.d. PC345 E 37th St Rm 306, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 754-1207
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Milan Amin, M.D. and his colleagues to be extremely professional. I had two prior procedures relating to a Zenker's Diverticulitem that caused swallowing difficulty and sleeping difficulty as well. Dr. Amin and his colleagues are laser focused and get to the heart of complex medical issues and resolved my condition through surgery at NYU Langone Hospital. I thought, he, his colleagues and the surgical staff at NYU Langone Hospital were extremely professional not only with me but with my family. RHD
About Dr. Milan Amin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972588036
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Vocal Cord Nodule, Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.