Dr. Milagros Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Milagros Hernandez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
Steinway Advanced Medical PC3010 38th St Fl 2, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 545-2424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was in Dr.Hernandez Offices to see my skin that i have dry skin she send me the best treatment for my skin i high recommend her TES cream. Best in town
About Dr. Milagros Hernandez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1295772812
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hernandez works at
