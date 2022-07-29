See All Nephrologists in Jacksonville, NC
Dr. Milagros Cailing, MD

Nephrology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Milagros Cailing, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cailing works at Mid Atlan Neurology Sleep Medic in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Atlantic Neurology & Sleep Medicine PA
    227 Memorial Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 346-2263
  2. 2
    New River Dialysis
    111 YOPP RD, Jacksonville, NC 28540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 989-0157
  3. 3
    Coastal Nephrology P.A.
    123 Pompano Pl Ste 300, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 238-2181
  4. 4
    Southeastern Dialysis Center
    14 OFFICE PARK DR, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 353-6888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Onslow Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Milagros Cailing, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770672560
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milagros Cailing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cailing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cailing has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cailing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cailing works at Mid Atlan Neurology Sleep Medic in Jacksonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Cailing’s profile.

    Dr. Cailing has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cailing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cailing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cailing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cailing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cailing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

