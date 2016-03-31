Overview

Dr. Milad Chrieki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Chrieki works at Harris Family Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.