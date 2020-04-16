See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Poland, OH
Dr. Milad Abusag, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Milad Abusag, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Poland, OH. 

Dr. Abusag works at Mercy Health Primary Care in Poland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Cardiology Inc.
    905 Sahara Trl, Poland, OH 44514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 729-2929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville
  • Upmc Jameson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 16, 2020
    I saw him for my Hypothyroidism. He took care of me and l feel much better after adjusting my medication.
    Elbarghathi — Apr 16, 2020
    About Dr. Milad Abusag, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    1922317122
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
