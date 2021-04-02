Overview

Dr. Mila Means, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Means works at Healthy Strategies Family Docs in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.