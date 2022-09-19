Overview

Dr. Mila Kote, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Plainview Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital, South Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Kote works at Kote Plastic Surgery in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.