Dr. Mila Kote, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mila Kote, DO
Overview
Dr. Mila Kote, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Plainview Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital, South Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Kote works at
Locations
-
1
Kote Plastic Surgery329 E Main St Ste 4, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 540-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kote?
Husbands, tell your wife to see Dr. Kote if they are thinking of having breast reduction surgery. She did a great job. She is very professional without the coldness that many surgeons have. Also has a great sense of humor. She had a calming affect on my wife - who was petrified of the thought of surgery. My wife loves Dr. Kote and thought she did a great job also, BUT this review is for us men! LOL
About Dr. Mila Kote, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1124281258
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kote has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kote accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kote works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.