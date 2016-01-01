Dr. Mila Ju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mila Ju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mila Ju, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Locations
LVPG Vascular Surgery-1259 Cedar Crest1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-9400
Lehigh Valley Hospital1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-8685
Lehigh Valley Hospital 17th Street1627 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 402-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mila Ju, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ju has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ju has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.