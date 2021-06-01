Overview

Dr. Mikyong Hand, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and Longmont United Hospital.



Dr. Hand works at Family Medical Assocs-Lafaytte in Lafayette, CO with other offices in Niwot, CO and Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.