Overview

Dr. Miklos Simon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Yale University



Dr. Simon works at Compass Oncology - East in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.