Overview

Dr. Mikiko Murakami, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Murakami works at Spine and Sports Medical Group in Campbell, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.