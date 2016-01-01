Overview

Dr. Mikiko Bunn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Bunn works at Straub Medical Center in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.