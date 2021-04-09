Dr. Miki Matsuda, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matsuda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miki Matsuda, DPM
Overview
Dr. Miki Matsuda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Locations
Wichita Clinic Day Surgery1947 N Founders Cir, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 613-4670
Ascension Medical Group Via Christi PA On East21st9211 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 609-4501
Ascension Medical Group Via Christi PA St Teresa14700 W Saint Teresa St, Wichita, KS 67235 Directions (316) 609-4501
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Matsuda was incredibly down to earth and friendly. She got down to business and had an answer quickly. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Miki Matsuda, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1720241821
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
