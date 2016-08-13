Overview

Dr. Miki Joy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Joy works at Doctors on Duty in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Watsonville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.